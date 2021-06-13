UrduPoint.com
6 Killed In Road Accidents In Hafizabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

6 killed in road accidents in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Six persons including a minor girl were killed and six others were injured seriously in three different road accidents during the last 24 hours.

According to police source, Zahid Hussain of Baleke Nau was on his way to Hafizabad on a bike, along with his wife Sobia and three children, when a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Zahid and his three-year-old daughter Kaneez Fatima died before any medical aid could be provided to them. His wife Sobia, 5-year-old Noor Fatima and 4-year-old Bisma Zahid sustained serious injuries.

The dead and the injured were shifted to the morgue and trauma centre in critical condition. The tractor driver managed his escape after the mishap.

According to another report, three traders of Hafizabad namely Muzaffar Ansari alias Toti of Mohallah Khanpura, Umair Sheikh of Mohallah Hussainpura, Shoukat Ali of Mamna village died on-the-spot, when their vehicle overturned near Dhairki due to over-speeding.

Three other persons including Abdul Gaffar, Shahzad Ahmad and driver Ejaz sustained serious injuries. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital.

Another 15-year-old bike-rider was killed on-the-spot on Pindi Bhattian Road near Jalalpur Bhattian when a speeding dumper hit his bike.

The deceased has not yet been identified. The body has been shifted to the hospital for legal formalities.

The driver of the dumper managed his escape after the mishap.

