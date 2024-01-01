Open Menu

6 Members Of 2 Robber Gangs Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 05:22 PM

6 members of 2 robber gangs arrested

Police claimed to have arrested six members of Sheryar alias Sherry and Salam alias Salama gangs involved in robbery including their ringleaders

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested six members of Sheryar alias Sherry and Salam alias Salama gangs involved in robbery including their ringleaders.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Muradpur police Inespector Abdul Razzak along with police teams under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle traced out the accused by using scientific methods of investigation.

The arrested accused were identified as Sheryar alis Sherry, Abdul Rehman, Shehzad, Muhammed Salam alias Salama, Muhammed Faisal and Ghulam Murtaza.

During interrogations Rs.400,000 in cash, goods worth Rs. 51,00,000, two pistols and several bullets were recovered from their possessions.

