Open Menu

600 Liters Of Adulterated Juices Destroyed: PFA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

600 liters of adulterated juices destroyed: PFA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) In a recent move aimed at ensuring food safety, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its operations against substandard juices and food items in Ganjmandi.

On the direction of DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed, food safety teams have been conducting inspections to curb the sale of counterfeit products.

During these operations, the food safety teams made a significant discovery - fake juices bearing the name of a renowned brand and 600 liters of adulterated juices was destroyed. The packaging of these counterfeit products was found to be misleading, with improper labeling and misrepresentation of the brand.

Such deceptive practices not only jeopardize consumer health but also undermine the trust in reputable brands.

Acting on confidential information, the PFA swiftly took action against the vendors involved in selling these fake juices. A fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on the violators as a penalty for their infringement of food safety regulations. PFA warned those engaged in the production and sale of counterfeit goods will have to face strict action without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Sale

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sou ..

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

1 hour ago
 Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

2 hours ago
 Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

4 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

8 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

19 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan