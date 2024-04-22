600 liters of adulterated juices destroyed: PFA

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) In a recent move aimed at ensuring food safety, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its operations against substandard juices and food items in Ganjmandi.

On the direction of DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed, food safety teams have been conducting inspections to curb the sale of counterfeit products.

During these operations, the food safety teams made a significant discovery - fake juices bearing the name of a renowned brand and 600 liters of adulterated juices was destroyed. The packaging of these counterfeit products was found to be misleading, with improper labeling and misrepresentation of the brand.

Such deceptive practices not only jeopardize consumer health but also undermine the trust in reputable brands.

Acting on confidential information, the PFA swiftly took action against the vendors involved in selling these fake juices. A fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on the violators as a penalty for their infringement of food safety regulations. PFA warned those engaged in the production and sale of counterfeit goods will have to face strict action without any discrimination.