65 Deputy Public Prosecutors promoted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) following recommendations of the Provincial Selection board has promoted 65 Deputy Public Prosecutors to Senior Public Prosecutors in Grade 19.

According to a notification issued from KP Home Department, the officials promoted in Grade 19 include Shafiullah, Usman Zaman, Qaisar Frooq, Hussain Ahmad, Siffatullah, Taimoor Khattak, Taj Muhammad, Bakhtiar Khan, Wajid Ali, Shaheen Tabassum, Azhar Ali, Jamshed Khan, Qaisar Khan, Ayaz Zarin, Zafar Ali, Sangeen Shah, Asmatullah, Mian Aziz Ahmad, Bilal Qureshi, Akhtar Nawaz, Attiq-ur-Rehman, Zeeshanullah Afridi, Qamar Zeb, Afzal Khan, Javaid Iqbal, Muhammad Shakil Ahmad, Attaullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Hiayat Ullah, Sher Bahadur, Ziaullah Wazir, Khalid Khan, Tasawar Hussain, Amanullah, Muzaffar Ahmad, Javaid Rehman, Falak Ser, Manzoor Alam, Umar Niaz, Rafiullhah, Muhammad Tufail, Ibad-ur-Rehman, Asim Mehmood, Waqas Ashraf, Zia-ul-Qamar, Rafiullah, Muhammad Muzaffar, Bakhat Baidar, Anwar Khan, Muhammad Zaib, Muhammad Ilyas, Asghar Asad, Muhammad Inam, Muhammad Naeem, Javaid Ali, Javaid Akhtar Wazir, Noor Salam Khan, Yousaf Jamal, Latif Khan, Zahoor Khan, Sher Alam, Muhammad Suhail, Haseen Syed, Zia-ul-Haq and Fawad Ahmad.