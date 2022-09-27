66 power pilferers nabbed during the month

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Power Company (FESCO) task force teams caught 66 power pilferers during a ongoing month.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday,in line with special directives of Superintendent Engineer(S.

E) Circle office Sargodha Ibrar Ahmed,the teams accompanying task forces raided different areas of the district and nabbed 66 power theft over stealing electricity from main transmission lines and meter tampering.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, concerned police registered cases against pilferers.