66th Annual Flower Show Starts In Mirpurkhas
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The 66th annual flower show, organized by the District Administration and Management Committee Flower Show Mirpurkhas commenced with a gathering in honor of researchers, historians, intellectuals, and poets at the Arts Council Hall in Mirpurkhas on Saturday.
The event, titled Bayadullah Buksh Sarshar Uqeli, was graced by distinguished guests including Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli and Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan.
Poets from Karachi, Hyderabad, and Tando Adam presented their literary works at the Mahfil Mushairah, captivating the audience with their artistic and compassionate poetry.
Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli emphasized the importance of recognizing and promoting the art and literature of the local area, highlighting the district administration's commitment to fostering cultural and literary endeavors.
The event served as a vibrant celebration of the rich artistic and literary heritage of the region.
APP/hms
