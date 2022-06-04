675 cows vaccinated against lumpy skin virus in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Diary Development Directorate on Saturday vaccinated a total of 675 cows against prevailing lumpy skin virus disease detected in cattle.

Deputy District Livestock Officer, Dr Mohammad Afzal Wazir said that 47 cases have been reported in the district so far with less than 10 percent death ratio.

He said that beef and milk from the lumpy skin virus affected animals could be usable. However the department has accelerated vaccination process against lumpy skin virus across the district so that the animals could be saved from the viral disease.