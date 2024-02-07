Open Menu

678,006 Registered Voters In NA-128

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) NA-128 Lahore is a constituency mainly comprising Model Town, Gulberg and other areas.

The total population of this constituency is 952,789 and the number of voters is 678,006, including 347,900 male voters and 330,106 female voters. As many as 1,310 polling booths have been established in this constituency, including 671 for men and 639 for women. There are 433 polling stations.

There are 22 candidates contesting in this constituency. The joint candidate of PML-N and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party is Aun Chaudhry, whose electoral symbol is Eagle.

In this constituency, Jamiat Ulema islam Pakistan's candidate is Ghazanfar Aziz while the candidate of Pakistan Central Muslim League is Muhammad Shafique and his election symbol is Chair. MQM Pakistan's candidate Agha Muhammad Ali Khan's election symbol is 'Patang'. PPP Shaheed Bhutto Party candidate is Timur Pahat.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's candidate Asim Arshad Khan has election symbol Crane. PPPP's candidate is Adeel Ghulam Mohyuddin and his election symbol is arrow. Jamaat Islami candidate is Liaquat Baloch and his election symbol is Libra.

As many as 14 candidates are contesting election independently in this constituency.

In this constituency, Canal Park, Gulberg 2, Zahoor Elahi Road, Gulberg 3, Ahta Basheer Ram, Sadiq Trade Center, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Ghous Azam Colony, Jinnah Park, Shora Kothi, Rehman Park, Allama Iqbal Town, Bhatti Park Ichhra, New Samanabad, Rahat Park, Chah Jamon Wala, Mohalla Umar Farooq, Bagh Pati, Ghousia Colony, Shaheen Colony, academy Quarters, Railway Officers Colony Walton, Civil Service Academy Quarters, Bab Pakistan Army Quarters, New Shah Jamal Town LDA Quarters, Falcon Colony, Askari 5, Gulberg 3 are included.

