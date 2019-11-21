UrduPoint.com
68 Per Cent Children Under Five In KP Vitamin A Deficient: Experts

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 02:25 PM

Nutrition International in collaboration with the Provincial Health Department KP has arranged Vitamin A supplementation (VAS) workshop for District Focal Persons (DFPs) of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Nutrition International in collaboration with the Provincial Health Department KP has arranged Vitamin A supplementation (VAS) workshop for District Focal Persons (DFPs) of KP.

The objective of the training was to sensitize district focal persons on the importance of vitamin A in human life; role of DFPs in VAS campaign; and how to improve vitamin A coverage in KP during NIDs.

Shehzad Afzal, National Program Manager for Child Survival and Development, Nutrition International referred to the statistics of NNS 2011 which indicates approximately 68% children under 5 in KP are vitamin A deficient whereas 54% at national level are vitamin A deficient which is an alarming situation and needs serious attention.

M. Yasin, National Program Coordinator, Nutrition International gave presentations on importance of Vitamin A and effects of its deficiency on human body.

Role of enhancing Immunity by Vitamin A in measles outbreak also came under discussion.

Trainers stated that antioxidants like Vitamin A are also responsible for regulating gene regulation, maintaining healthy clear skin, facilitating cell differentiation, and supporting immune function.

Dr. Taimur Shah, Director EPI, KP emphasized the role of Pre DFPs during and post campaign of NIDs. He also emphasized to prepare proper micro plans including the targets of Vitamin A; proper distribution plan for VACs, based on targets.

He said quality of trainings needs improvement and proper time should be allocated to Vitamin A during pre NIDs trainings.

Concluding Dr. Saleem Director EPI KP highlighted the Role of Nutrition International for Vitamin A Supplementation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Vitamin A is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system and prevents body against diseases.

