6th Board Of Studies Meeting Of English Department Held In UoT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 09:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Department of English, University of Turbat (UoT) conducted its 6th Board of Studies meeting to discuss and approve the plan of study for M.Phil. English Literature, M.Phil, Linguistics.

The meeting was chaired on Wednesday by Prof. Dr. Mehwish Malghani, Chairperson Eglish department, MCKRU, Sibi and attended by Amjed Habib, Chairman Department of English, UoT, Dr. Shah Mir Baloch, external member Hooras Sabzal, lecture Govt. Girls Degree College Turbat. Dr. Adnan Riaz and Mr. Mazhar Gichki joined the meeting through the zoom session.

A comprehensive and in-depth discussion took place to assess the various agenda items.

The members of the Board shared their valuable insight and suggestion regarding the scheme of studies for M.Phil. English literature and linguistics.

After the detailed discussion, the board approved the course of studies for M.Phil. English Literature and Linguistics. In the end, on behalf of Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, VC UoT, Amjed Habib, expressed his gratitude to the august members for their presence in the meeting.

