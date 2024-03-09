6th convocation PUMHSW held

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The 6th convocation of People's University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women (PUMHSW), Shaheed Benazirabad was held on Saturday at Latif Hall of the university.

The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Prof Dr SM Tariq Rafi Chief Guest and Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider attended as the guest of honor while addressing on this occasion .

Chairman of Sindh Higher Education Commission Professor Dr SM Tariq Rafi said that education and training in the field of medicine is complete. Our girls were receiving their degrees today, for which I congratulate these girls and their parents.

I hope that these girls who are receiving degrees today will serve the people of their area by working honestly in their doctorate field.

He further said that no nation can develop without women being educated, so parents should come forward to equip their daughters with the education like their sons, which will lead to the completion of a better society.

Speaking at the convocation, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider said that the educated youth are the asset of the province and the country.

It is the reward of hard work and sacrifices of parents.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Gulshan Memon hoped that the female students receiving the degrees will continue their hard work and serve the people of their region with the same spirit.

He said that it is the first women's university in Sindh to provide education and training to women in the field of medicine, from which thousands of our girls are serving the people in different parts of the country by getting degrees.

More than 460 undergraduate and 73 postgraduate candidates who completed education and training in various fields of medicine were given degrees. 23 gold medals, 22 silver and 22 brown medals among undergraduate students, while 6 postgraduate students received gold medals.

VC congratulated success-full students and their parents, Chairman Haque gave an honorary shield to Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider and VC. A large number of university professors, deans, lecturers, students and their parents participated in the convocation.

