6th Sindh Literature Festival On March 3-5 At Arts Council Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The 6th three-day Sindh Literature Festival will begin on March 3 and continue till March 5, announced President Arts council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, well-known writer Noorul Huda Shah and others in a press conference at Auditorium II Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi here.

Ahmed Shah while giving a briefing said that the season of festivals is going on. The first festival was started sixteen years ago by Arts Council Karachi.

There was no festival before that, and the overall conditions in Karachi were very bad at that time, he said that culture is the only way that can bring us together at a center, our base is the province of Sindh, the capital of Sindh is Karachi.

Noorul Huda Shah said that she is very happy this festival is being organized continuously, despite the challenges, it is a welcome thing to organize this festival. Ahmad Shah is fully supporting it, it is good that the young generation actively participates in this festival, she said.

The festival will start on March 3, and will continue till March 5 at the Arts Council.

This year's festival theme is "Climate Change" while the birthday of Sheikh Ayaz will also be celebrated.

A recital of young poets will also be held and there will be three days of sittings and discussions on various topics.

They said that this is not Sindhi Literature Festival but Sindh Literature Festival as all languages including urdu, Punjabi, Saraiki this year are part of it.

There is a session on transgender, a session on International Women's Day, and a session on IT startups.

The festival should be inaugurated on March 3, Friday at 4 o'clock in the evening, which will be inaugurated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Provincial education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

The 100th birthday anniversary of famous poet Shaikh Ayaz and mushaira will be held on the second-day sessions.

