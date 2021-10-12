7 die, 146 test positive for coronavirus

Corona Tuesday claimed seven lives with 146 more positive cases during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Corona Tuesday claimed seven lives with 146 more positive cases during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the provincial health authorities, 300 persons were recovered from the coronavirus.

As many as 9,379 tests were conducted during the day while 3,102,870 tests have been conducted till date.

Three mortalities were reported from Peshawar division and one each from Mardan, Malakand, Hazara and Dera Ismail Khan divisions.

The total number of deaths have reached to 5,657 while 167,028 people have recovered from the deadly virus so far.