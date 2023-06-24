70,000 Hajj pilgrims get medical treatment in Makkah, Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ministry of Health revealed that the number of Hajj pilgrims who have received treatment and medical services through its hospitals and health centres in Makkah and Madinah reached 69,540 during the period from Dhul-Qadah 1 (May 21) until Thursday, Dhul-Hijjah 4 (June 22).

The ministry has readied as many as 32 hospitals and 140 health centers with all the facilities and services to extend the best possible medical services for the guests of God in the two holy cities and the holy sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

The ministry said that the pilgrims have benefited from wide range of specialized and qualitative treatment services including 18 open-heart surgeries; 130 cardiac catheterizations; 308 dialysis procedures, and 23 endoscopy operations.

A total of 1317 pilgrims were admitted to hospitals. The total beneficiaries of virtual health services reached 662, the ministry said.

The capacity of beds increased to 6132 in these hospitals and health centers while the number of beds allocated for intensive care reached 761 beds, and the number of beds allocated for sunstroke accounted for 222, Saudi Gazette reported.

The ministry said that around 32,000 health practitioners have been mobilized to serve the pilgrims.

The ministry has also arranged medical points on the Mashaer Train and at the Two Holy Mosques. It has made available 190 ambulances and prepared 16 emergency centers on the Jamarat Bridge facility in Mina.