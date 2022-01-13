UrduPoint.com

777 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 08:47 PM

As many as 777 coronavirus cases were reported in the provincial capital on Thursday, while the total number of cases registered across Punjab was 919 during the last 24 hours

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 449,944 while one more patient died of the pandemic, pushing the death toll to 13,081.

The P&SHD confirmed that five new cases were in reported each in Bahawalpur and Gujrat, one each in Chiniot, Chakwal, Jhang, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Vehari, Pakpattan, three each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib and Sargodha,15 in Faisalabad, four in Kasur, two in Mandi Bahauddin, seven in Multan, 67 in Rawalpindi, two in Rahim Yar Khan, nine in Sheikhupura, and six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,141,607 tests for COVID-19 so far while 429,886 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

