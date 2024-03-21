Open Menu

8 Held, 1724 Gram Drugs Recovered In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested eight accused drug dealers and recovered 1724 gram drugs from them during ongoing drive against Ice, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He said in a concerted effort to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, the Dera police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood have launched a campaign against the menace of drugs especially Ice drug.

He said the district police have recovered 1259 grams of Ice drug and 465 grams of hashish from the arrested accused during several operations conducted in different areas.

