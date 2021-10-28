8 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :About 8 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32244 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 122451 people were screened so far.

As many as 31792 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 356 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.