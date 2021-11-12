UrduPoint.com

80 New Corona Cases Detected In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

80 new Corona cases detected in KP

Four more people died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 80 new cases were reported in the province during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Four more people died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 80 new cases were reported in the province during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday.

With four more deaths, toll from the disease has climbed to 5786 while active cases have been dropped to 1407 in the province.

As many as 8383 tests were conducted, out of which 80 have been proved positive for coronavirus. During the same period, 38 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of recovered persons to 171733.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

39 minutes ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

2 hours ago
 Putin tells Merkel EU should 'restore contacts' wi ..

Putin tells Merkel EU should 'restore contacts' with Belarus

4 minutes ago
 Messi set to play against Uruguay after injury

Messi set to play against Uruguay after injury

13 minutes ago
 Merkel Told Putin That Minsk's Actions Led to Situ ..

Merkel Told Putin That Minsk's Actions Led to Situation With Migrants - Berlin

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.