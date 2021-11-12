80 new Corona cases detected in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Four more people died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 80 new cases were reported in the province during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Thursday.

With four more deaths, toll from the disease has climbed to 5786 while active cases have been dropped to 1407 in the province.

As many as 8383 tests were conducted, out of which 80 have been proved positive for coronavirus. During the same period, 38 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of recovered persons to 171733.