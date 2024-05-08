Murder Case Of Teenager Girl Solved, Three Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Budhla Sant police station on Wednesday and arrested three criminals involved in murder case of a 15-year old girl and thwarted the drama of suicide at Village 2-KMR in premises of Budhla Sant police station.
Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that receiving information through emergency helpline 15, the Budhla Sant police reached Village 2-KMR and recovered body of 15-year old girl Hassan Fatima who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan of the room. He said that the police tried to investigate the incident with different angles and started interrogation from the family members.
The mother of the deceased girl namely Sobia Fatima informed police that her brother in laws Jaffar Hussain Shah, Khizar Hayyat Shah and nephew Naoman Shah had killed her daughter over suspicion of illicit relations with her teacher of the same locality.
The criminals hanged her body with the ceiling fan to create drama of suicide, the CPO added. He maintained that a special team was formed to investigate the incident under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and arrest the criminals. Further investigations is underway from the criminals, the CPO added.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Raisani donates 200 books to Qaid Library7 minutes ago
-
2nd International Conference on modern trends in physics ends at IUB7 minutes ago
-
DENIDA director discusses waste water treatment plant7 minutes ago
-
Syrian Arab Republic delegation visits AIOU7 minutes ago
-
Medical store sealed17 minutes ago
-
Environmentalist says coastal cities are at risk due to increasing sea level17 minutes ago
-
DC vows to best health care facilities in hospitals for residents17 minutes ago
-
CCPO urges Lahore police to adopt open door policy to redress public grievances17 minutes ago
-
133 persons arrested for selling roti, naan at higher prices17 minutes ago
-
DC visits BVH, inspects revamping work17 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, two arrested27 minutes ago
-
Body of missing worker found from hotel27 minutes ago