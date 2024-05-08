Open Menu

Murder Case Of Teenager Girl Solved, Three Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Murder case of teenager girl solved, three held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Budhla Sant police station on Wednesday and arrested three criminals involved in murder case of a 15-year old girl and thwarted the drama of suicide at Village 2-KMR in premises of Budhla Sant police station.

Holding a press conference here, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that receiving information through emergency helpline 15, the Budhla Sant police reached Village 2-KMR and recovered body of 15-year old girl Hassan Fatima who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan of the room. He said that the police tried to investigate the incident with different angles and started interrogation from the family members.

The mother of the deceased girl namely Sobia Fatima informed police that her brother in laws Jaffar Hussain Shah, Khizar Hayyat Shah and nephew Naoman Shah had killed her daughter over suspicion of illicit relations with her teacher of the same locality.

The criminals hanged her body with the ceiling fan to create drama of suicide, the CPO added. He maintained that a special team was formed to investigate the incident under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and arrest the criminals. Further investigations is underway from the criminals, the CPO added.

