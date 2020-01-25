UrduPoint.com
9 Arrested Over Illegal Gas Refilling In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:15 PM

The district police have arrested another Nine Shopkeepers over illegal business refilling gas and sealed mini agencies

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested another Nine Shopkeepers over illegal business refilling gas and sealed mini agencies.

Police spokesman on Saturday said that during continued drive against the illegal business of refilling of gas; police teams have conducted raids at Chak 39/NB, 95/NB, Kotmomin , Bhabhra and arrested another 9 Shopkeepers including Ikraam, Zeeshan, Hasnain, Atiq ur Rehman, Asghar Shahzad,and others.

Police have taken under custody dozens of cylinders and other equipments and registered separate cases.

