9 Arrested Over LPG Decanting In Faisalabad

Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:46 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The police have arrested nine shopkeepers on the charge of LPG decanting illegally from various parts of city.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that police teams in different raids arrested Kashif Ali, Imran, Owais Ali, Usman Ali, Amir Javaid, Sanwal, Waqas, Gulfam and Ghulam Muhayud Din red handed while decanting gas illegally in different parts of the city.

The police have seized gas decanting material. The accused were arrested.

Further investigation was under way.

More Stories From Pakistan

