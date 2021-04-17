UrduPoint.com
9 Booked Over Stealing Oil From Parco Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:38 PM

Khurarianwala police have booked nine persons on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Khurarianwala police have booked nine persons on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Admin Officer Parco Muhammad Ejaz Muneer filed a complaint with the police, contending that some persons including Nadeem, etc.

stole a huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by applying clump after digging a tunnel near Chak No 266-RB at night.

When Parco patrolling team and security guards reached the spot, the accused set their oil-loaded vehicles on fire to conceal the evidence and managed to escape from the scene.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

