9 booked over stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Khurarianwala police have booked nine persons on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Admin Officer Parco Muhammad Ejaz Muneer filed a complaint with the police, contending that some persons including Nadeem, etc.

stole a huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by applying clump after digging a tunnel near Chak No 266-RB at night.

When Parco patrolling team and security guards reached the spot, the accused set their oil-loaded vehicles on fire to conceal the evidence and managed to escape from the scene.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.