9 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Nine passengers including four women sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that the tyre of a speeding truck burst due to which it collided with a passenger bus coming from the opposite site near Mushtaq Chowk Tandlianwala.

As a result, 9 passengers including Muhammad Mohsin (35), Hafiz Amjad (28), his wife Aqsa Amjad (24), Shahbaz Boota (60), Zahida Bibi (50), Irshad Bibi (45), Irfan Rasheed (31), Nazeer Ahmad (32) and his wife Parveen Nazeer (30) received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted the last three injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala due to their critical condition.

The police took the vehicles into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

