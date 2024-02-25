9 Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Nine passengers including four women sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that the tyre of a speeding truck burst due to which it collided with a passenger bus coming from the opposite site near Mushtaq Chowk Tandlianwala.
As a result, 9 passengers including Muhammad Mohsin (35), Hafiz Amjad (28), his wife Aqsa Amjad (24), Shahbaz Boota (60), Zahida Bibi (50), Irshad Bibi (45), Irfan Rasheed (31), Nazeer Ahmad (32) and his wife Parveen Nazeer (30) received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted the last three injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala due to their critical condition.
The police took the vehicles into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar criticizes PTI for 'derailing' democracy3 minutes ago
-
Estate Office allots 1,227 govt accommodations in two year3 minutes ago
-
RWMC clean Masajid's area on Shab-e-Barat3 minutes ago
-
Efforts to be made to overcome inflation, poverty: Azma Bukhari3 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, factory owner injured in shootout3 minutes ago
-
PPP emphasizes minority representation13 minutes ago
-
PML-N Ulema accuse PTI of attempting to undermine national economy13 minutes ago
-
CM opens new museum in Badshahi mosque and upgradation project of Mazaar-e-Iqbal13 minutes ago
-
Kumail felicitates new elected Speaker SA13 minutes ago
-
CM launches rehabilitation project of Kharak Singh's Heveli, Akbari Mahal in Lahore Fort13 minutes ago
-
320 kites confiscated during operation13 minutes ago
-
Railways finalize plan to procure 230 passengers coaches13 minutes ago