9 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD), along with the traffic police, challaned nine vehicles for emitting excessive smoke, here on Sunday.

EPD Assistant Director Muhammad Arif Mahmood said that joint teams had been constituted for taking action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

The teams checked 48 vehicles at different roads including GTS Chowk and found nine vehicles emitting excessive smoke. Those were imposed a total of Rs 7,700 fine, he added.