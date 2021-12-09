UrduPoint.com

9 Years Imprisonment Awarded To Two Drug Dealers In Separate Cases

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:35 PM

The Additional and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Additional and Sessions Judge Farhanda Arshad Awan on Thursday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to one accused in a drug smuggling case. Latif Hussain was found guilty of possessing 1460 grams of hashish and was arrested by Banni police during the current year.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict besides giving imprisonment sentence.

Meanwhile, another District and Sessions Judge Court sentenced an accused Saddam Hussain to four years and six months in prison for having 1500 grams of Charas.

The accused was nabbed by New Town Police in 2021 and failed to prove himself innocent.

The Additional and Sessions Judge Javed Iqbal Sapra also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict after hearing arguments from both sides.

