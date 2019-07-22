UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

96 Per Cent Work Of Sukkur-Multan Motorway Completed So Far

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:32 PM

96 per cent work of Sukkur-Multan Motorway completed so far

About 96 per cent construction work of 392-kilometer Sukkur-Multan Motorway has been accomplished so far and it is expected that the mega project would be completed on schedule by September this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :About 96 per cent construction work of 392-kilometer Sukkur-Multan Motorway has been accomplished so far and it is expected that the mega project would be completed on schedule by September this year.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Monday that work on the project had started in September 2016 it would cost Rs 294,352 million.

The motorway is a major component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor with the bulk of financing to from various Chinese state-owned banks, he said adding that in January 2016 awarded the contact to build this section to China State Construction Engineering.

The purpose of the motorway is to provide a high-speed, six-lane toll road facility for efficient and safe transportation of passengers and goods to and from industrial and economic hubs of the country.

The road is being built after a framework agreement between the governments of Pakistan and China, he said.

Starting from Multan the six-lane motorway would pass through Jalalpur Peerwala, Ahmed Pur East, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad,Ubaro,Pano Aqil and end at Sukkur.

The project would consist of 54 bridges including one major bridge on River Sutlej. The motorway will have 12 service areas, 10 rest areas, 11 interchanges, 10 flyovers, and 426 underpasses.

The interchanges of the proejct are located at Multan, Shujaabad, Jalalpur Pirwala,Uch Sharif, Taranda, Zahir Peer,Bahadarpur,Guddu, Ghotki,Pano Aqil,Sukkur,Bahawalpur Road,Lodhran Road, Alipur Road, Chachran Sharif Road,Kaman Bhutta - Sadiqabad Road,and Sadiqabad Kashmore Road,JDW Unit 3Sugar Mill Road and Grand Trunk Road.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Motorway China Road CPEC Sadiqabad Bahawalpur Sukkur Lodhran Rahimyar Khan Ghotki Kashmore Jalalpur Pirwala Alipur January September NHA 2016 From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Police not registering FIR against Mohsin Abbas: W ..

1 minute ago

144 Pakistani Undergrads Head This Fall to U.S. Ca ..

23 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's speech in US widely lauded in Laho ..

13 minutes ago

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry calls ..

13 minutes ago

3 die, 5 injured in different incidents in Faisala ..

13 minutes ago

Banks asked to collect details of Benami accounts ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.