9killed ,5 Injured In Land Sliding In Buner Marble Site

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:40 PM

9killed ,5 injured in Land sliding in Buner Marble site

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :As many as nine people were killed and five other injured due to land sliding when a marble block in Salarzai area of District Buner broken suddenly, officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident.

According to the detail, the labours were engaged in working during the marble excavations when a heavy rock of marble suddenly broken down and trapped the workers underneath. Soon after the incident the local people started relief operation with both police and rescue officials rushed on the spot and recovered 14 laborers among them 9 were dead, five other injured.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Doctor on duty also confirmed that out of the five injured four were in critical condition while one received minor injuries. The four critically injured were also shifted to Peshawar for medical treatment in Rescue 1122 Ambulances.

Three rescue vehicles along with as many ambulances also reached on the spot and started rescue operation to cover the remaining workers buried under the rubble.

