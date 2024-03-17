9th Class First Annual Examination 2024 To Start From March 20
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The 9th class's first annual examination 2024 will start on March 20, Wednesday and Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has finalized all the arrangements for the exams, said Controller of Examinations, RBISE, Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui.
He informed that the roll number slips of all the private candidates had been uploaded on the website of the board www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk and also sent to the addresses given on the admission forms of the candidates.
The roll number slips of the regular candidates had also been uploaded on the portals of their institutions, he said.
All the regular candidates should collect their roll number slips from their institutions, he said adding that 406 examination centers had been set up for the Ninth First Annual Examination 2024. Foolproof, effective and comprehensive arrangements had been made for the exams, he added.
According to a RBISE spokesman, the Chairman Education Board, Rawalpindi Mohammad Adnan Khan, Controller of Examinations Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqui and other board officers were conducting surprise raids on a daily basis across the division and checking the first annual 2024 matriculation examination centers.
The Chairman Education Board said that all possible steps were being taken to take strict action under the law against the boti mafia.
The Chairman said that the examination staff was performing their duties with dedication and commitment. Some elements along with the boti mafia were active in making false propaganda against the board but the board management would not allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs.
He said that all the examination centers were being monitored by the District Vigilance Committee, mobile inspectors and also by the Special Branch.
In the light of the reports of the Special Branch, strict actions were being taken against the Boti mafia, he added.
395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comprehensive plan formed for restoration of KP’s law & order situation: CM4 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Mohsin Abbas Fitness Club inaugurated4 minutes ago
-
Growers advised to watering wheat crop14 minutes ago
-
Competition in KP tough for Senate Election14 minutes ago
-
NTDC acquires land for installing 600 MW solar project in Kot Addu24 minutes ago
-
Road mishap in Karachi leaves one dead, two Injured24 minutes ago
-
Two suspcts caught24 minutes ago
-
UN urged to grant Kashmiris inalienable right to self-determination34 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers scrutiny for Senate elections set for Tuesday34 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to complete distribution of Nighaban Ramazan Package before 10th Ramazan: Commissio ..44 minutes ago
-
Admin takes solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp44 minutes ago
-
De-siltation of 171 canals of DG Khan zone to start on Monday1 hour ago