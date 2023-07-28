Open Menu

9th Muharram Main Procession Take Out From Hussainia Hall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The main procession of 'Alm and Zuljinnah' of the 9th Muharram has taken out of the Imambargah Hussainia Hall here Friday in a peaceful manner amid strict security arrangements by the law enforcement agencies.

The participants of the procession are reciting 'Nauhas' to pay glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

The Azadars are passing through specified routes including Saddar Road, Kalabari, and Fawwara Chowk and offered Zohar prayers near Fawara Chowk.

They would reassemble at the Hussainia Hall in Peshawar cantonment in the afternoon today.

Water tanks (Sabeel) had been arranged across the route of the procession.

Before the procession, the mourners were addressed by their religious scholars and delivered special sermons on the importance of the 9th Ashura Muharram and matchless sacrifice offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala for the supremacy of islam.

They said Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain's (RA) thoughts, teachings and principles are the beacon light for mankind.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and honourable members of his family had laid down lives in sizzling heat at Karbala to defend and uphold the glory of the great divine religion of Islam.

They said great responsibilities rest on the shoulders of Ulema, Masaikh and religious scholars to play their due role in promoting peace, brotherhood, politeness and tolerance in the society.

A heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies are escorting the procession. Besides 600 policemen, snipers police were deployed at main buildings for security.

The doctors, paramedical staff and ambulance service besides Rescue 1122 staffers accompanied Azadars while TMA's officials provided water to mourners.

