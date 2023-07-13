9th open house and job fair organized at HITEC Varsity

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Heavy industries Taxila (HIT) Chief Major General Shakir Ullah Khattak on Thursday stressed the need for academia-industry linkages and result-oriented research activities for the development of the country.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of 9th Open House and Job Fair at heavy industries Taxila (HITEC) University, he said that universities have to play a massive role in the development of the country.

The academic circles should strive to use their expertise, experience and status to boost the research projects aimed at generating outcomes for global development, he added.

Industrialists, engineering experts, academics, deans, students of various disciplines, directors and other staff attended the event. During the event, the students apprised the visitors about their projects to the invigilators, representatives of industry and guests.

A total of 139 Final Year Design Projects (FYDPs) displayed in the event. In which, Mechanical Engineering Department showcased 44 projects in the autonomous fields of robotics, automotive, defense system, human aid system and solar technology, Electrical Engineering Department has a total of 37 projects designed on efficient integration of renewable generation in the power system.

In electronics, projects were based primarily on IOT, AI and Fuzzy while computer Engineering and Computer Sciences department displayed 58 projects with prime focus on robotics, machine, artificial intelligence, surveillance system and human aid systems. Similarly, Civil Engineering department displayed 10 projects focused on concrete for Nuclear power plants, soil stabilization and efficient transportation materials.