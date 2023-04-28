A meeting to resolve flight issues to Gilgit-Baltistan held today in Aviation Division Islamabad

GILGIT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting to resolve flight issues to Gilgit-Baltistan was held today in Aviation Division Islamabad wherein Chief Secretary GB, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Finance Minister GB Javed Manwa, and Minister Planning Mr. Fateh Ullah attended the meeting. In an official statement from the CS GB office said that the Secretary Aviation Division, Representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority, PIA, and Airblue were present in the meeting. In the meeting, it was decided that the frequency of flights to Gilgit and Skardu will be increased.

Hajj special flights will be arranged to facilitate the hujjaj to travel directly from GB. Once the point of departure is notified civil aviation authority will contact PIA and PIA will lift the hujjaj directly from Skardu. It was also agreed to start special flights from Lahore to Gilgit, Lahore, and Karachi to Skardu as per last year's practice w.e.f May 2023. The PIA rep was positively inclined to add Faisalabad and Multan flights as well to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The reservation on high fares to GB has also been conveyed and it was decided that the matter will be reviewed considering the route timings of the flights from/to GB.

Secretary Aviation added that a special package to the deserving poor patients will need to be given ensuring their immediate lifting in case of emergencies and their airfare shall be recouped either from Bait ul Mall or Social Welfare Department Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rep of AirBlue said that 3 flights to Skardu will be ensured from July 2023 on a weekly basis however, the request has been made to ensure the facility as soon as possible to get maximum tourist flow to GBCivil Aviation Authority has said that once the old airport of Skardu is renovated it will be outsourced for operationalization and to get maximum tourist attractions both local and international.