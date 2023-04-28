UrduPoint.com

A Meeting To Resolve Flight Issues To Gilgit-Baltistan Held Today In Aviation Division Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

A meeting to resolve flight issues to Gilgit-Baltistan held today in Aviation Division Islamabad

GILGIT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A meeting to resolve flight issues to Gilgit-Baltistan was held today in Aviation Division Islamabad wherein Chief Secretary GB, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Finance Minister GB Javed Manwa, and Minister Planning Mr. Fateh Ullah attended the meeting. In an official statement from the CS GB office said that the Secretary Aviation Division, Representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority, PIA, and Airblue were present in the meeting. In the meeting, it was decided that the frequency of flights to Gilgit and Skardu will be increased.

Hajj special flights will be arranged to facilitate the hujjaj to travel directly from GB. Once the point of departure is notified civil aviation authority will contact PIA and PIA will lift the hujjaj directly from Skardu. It was also agreed to start special flights from Lahore to Gilgit, Lahore, and Karachi to Skardu as per last year's practice w.e.f May 2023. The PIA rep was positively inclined to add Faisalabad and Multan flights as well to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The reservation on high fares to GB has also been conveyed and it was decided that the matter will be reviewed considering the route timings of the flights from/to GB.

Secretary Aviation added that a special package to the deserving poor patients will need to be given ensuring their immediate lifting in case of emergencies and their airfare shall be recouped either from Bait ul Mall or Social Welfare Department Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rep of AirBlue said that 3 flights to Skardu will be ensured from July 2023 on a weekly basis however, the request has been made to ensure the facility as soon as possible to get maximum tourist flow to GBCivil Aviation Authority has said that once the old airport of Skardu is renovated it will be outsourced for operationalization and to get maximum tourist attractions both local and international.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Poor Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Air Blue May July From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

4 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.