LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Awais Khan inspected various shops and street vendors and directed them to follow the price lists issued by the administration.

The AAC paid visits to different shops and street vendors in line with the policy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and directions of the deputy commissioner Lakki Marwat.

During his visit, he instructed the shopkeepers to display price lists in their shops at any prominent place.

He also issued warnings to several shopkeepers for not maintaining cleanliness standards.

Similarly, barbers were instructed to display price lists in their Hair Saloons.

They were also asked to strictly follow the SOPs for disposing of used blades to prevent the spread of communicable diseases such as HIV, hepatitis-A, B & C, warts, folliculitis and others.