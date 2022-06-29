ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Esteemed Pakistani star, Aagha Ali has penned a heartfelt thank you note for the love and admiration he received for his ongoing drama serial 'Zakham'.

The Dil-e-Gumshuda star expressed gratitude on the overwhelming audience response despite playing negative role in Zakham. In the recent episode, there was a scene in which Aagha (Sikander) got emotional and soon after the episode was released, fans showered love on Aagha and bombarded the superstar's social media handle with comments showing adoration and appreciation.

The starlet turned to Instagram and wrote, "Sikander shedded a tear and the amount of love, messages, dms, comments, and appreciation you all showed has blown me away".

"Thank you so much for loving my efforts and for loving the character Sikander so much. I'm humbled and am super grateful. I love each one of you even more, thanks again", he stated.

Furthermore, Aagha gave a special shout-out to veteran actress Rubina Ashraf, playing the role of Affan's (Azfar Rehman) mother in the serial, "Thank you so much Rubina Ashraf aapa for being you. You're such an institution and a living legend for all the true reason, love you aapa".