'Theatre Wallay' To Organize Classes From May 5
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Theatre Wallay (TW) would organize a 12-week long "acting classes" for students with age16 plus from May 5, 2024 here in the Federal capital.
The training will focus on preparing an actor for theatre performance include building an actor’s physical stamina, breathing, and control over his/her voice, dialogue delivery, understanding character, scene analysis, basic acting techniques, and an understanding of acting for cameras, said a statement issued here.
The last date for the registration of training classes is April 30, 2024.
Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature.
Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.
The group is also involved in ‘Theatre for Social Change’ projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.
Theatre Wallay also organizing street theatre performances on various social issues across Pakistan with different local and national languages being used in this country.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest four persons on violating marriage, fireworks laws7 minutes ago
-
Nazeer Tarar tables “Seed (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. II of 2024)” in NA8 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to THQ Yazman17 minutes ago
-
First ever-literature based museum; likely to be inaugurated soon18 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests four key TTP terrorists involved in Bisham attack27 minutes ago
-
Cotton Management Committee met27 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Humayun Iqbal wins Tehsil Mayor’s by-elections in Daraban27 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish28 minutes ago
-
Notorious motorcycle lifter gang busted38 minutes ago
-
AKUH's Global Recognition: Pakistan's healthcare excellence in limelight38 minutes ago
-
BISP, NADRA mobile van service to register persons with disabilities in capital48 minutes ago
-
NADRA 'doorstep service' bringing improvement in CNIC issuance system57 minutes ago