'Theatre Wallay' to organize classes from May 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Theatre Wallay (TW) would organize a 12-week long "acting classes" for students with age16 plus from May 5, 2024 here in the Federal capital.

The training will focus on preparing an actor for theatre performance include building an actor’s physical stamina, breathing, and control over his/her voice, dialogue delivery, understanding character, scene analysis, basic acting techniques, and an understanding of acting for cameras, said a statement issued here.

The last date for the registration of training classes is April 30, 2024.

Theatre Wallay is a non-commercial group of artists with a passion for theatre and literature.

Active in Islamabad since 2005, Theatre Wallay has put up many performances of plays hailing from world literature.

The group is also involved in ‘Theatre for Social Change’ projects and works to promote the use of creative expression as a tool for empowerment and critical dialogue.

Theatre Wallay also organizing street theatre performances on various social issues across Pakistan with different local and national languages being used in this country.