Open Menu

International Photo Competition “Save The Earth” Announced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

International Photo Competition “Save the Earth” announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) National Science Museum (NSM), Thailand has announced the International Photo Competition for the Future themed "Save the Earth, Save Us All" for the enthusiastic nature photographers.

According to the ECO Science Foundation, the 2024 International Photo Competition for the Future will be displayed at the National Science and Technology Fair 2024 (NST Fair 2024), scheduled to be held from August 16-25.

The proposal submissions are open for selection and joint presentations in two categories including Reportage Photo and Campaign Photo while the deadline of submission of the photos is June 20.

The photos can be submitted through the web link:  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSecD6Ev5zamDOKUVA0LXtm7zPJDFg9n9LnvX_NkZfXYYZtDBw/viewform

The schedule of the competition include nomination of judges:June 05-20, judging period: June 21-July 05, announcement of award winners: July 06, via the Facebook page NSM Thailand, awards ceremony: during National Science and Technology Fair 2024 (NST Fair 2024) in Thailand.

The 2024 International Photo Exhibition for the Future will be displayed at the National Science and Technology Fair 2024 (NST Fair 2024) in Thailand.

Related Topics

Thailand Technology Facebook June July All From

Recent Stories

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chin ..

Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested

2 hours ago
 SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

3 hours ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

4 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

4 hours ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

6 hours ago
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan