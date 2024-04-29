International Photo Competition “Save the Earth” announced

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) National Science Museum (NSM), Thailand has announced the International Photo Competition for the Future themed "Save the Earth, Save Us All" for the enthusiastic nature photographers.

According to the ECO Science Foundation, the 2024 International Photo Competition for the Future will be displayed at the National Science and Technology Fair 2024 (NST Fair 2024), scheduled to be held from August 16-25.

The proposal submissions are open for selection and joint presentations in two categories including Reportage Photo and Campaign Photo while the deadline of submission of the photos is June 20.

The photos can be submitted through the web link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSecD6Ev5zamDOKUVA0LXtm7zPJDFg9n9LnvX_NkZfXYYZtDBw/viewform

The schedule of the competition include nomination of judges:June 05-20, judging period: June 21-July 05, announcement of award winners: July 06, via the Facebook page NSM Thailand, awards ceremony: during National Science and Technology Fair 2024 (NST Fair 2024) in Thailand.

The 2024 International Photo Exhibition for the Future will be displayed at the National Science and Technology Fair 2024 (NST Fair 2024) in Thailand.