ABAD terms Prime Minister construction package historic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), Mohsin Sheikhani has termed the package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction sector as historic and it will prove a turning point for the economy.

Commenting on incentives announced for construction sector, Sheikhani said that ABAD was demanding incentives for the construction sector because more than 70 allied industries are dependent on it.

" We are indebted to Prime Minister for reviving construction industry," he affirmed.

ABAD , he said, also requests the Prime Minister to announce a universal policy for approval of building plans throughout the country so that builders and developers could start construction as early as possible.