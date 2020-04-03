UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ABAD Terms Prime Minister Construction Package Historic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:45 PM

ABAD terms Prime Minister construction package historic

Chairman, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), Mohsin Sheikhani has termed the package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction sector as historic and it will prove a turning point for the economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), Mohsin Sheikhani has termed the package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for construction sector as historic and it will prove a turning point for the economy.

Commenting on incentives announced for construction sector, Sheikhani said that ABAD was demanding incentives for the construction sector because more than 70 allied industries are dependent on it.

" We are indebted to Prime Minister for reviving construction industry," he affirmed.

ABAD , he said, also requests the Prime Minister to announce a universal policy for approval of building plans throughout the country so that builders and developers could start construction as early as possible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Industry

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi continues its campaign of donations ..

38 minutes ago

PIBC welcome relief for construction sector by Pri ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Medical Association for early provision o ..

1 minute ago

Premier League clubs lobby players to take 30 perc ..

1 minute ago

France shifts Calais migrants in coronavirus fight ..

1 minute ago

New 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital opens in ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.