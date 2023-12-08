Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Launches Crackdown Against Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Abbottabad Police launches crackdown against criminals

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tariq, the Abbottabad Police Friday launched crackdown against criminals.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nara Tanveer Khan, executed two separate operations, resulting in the apprehension of a wanted offender and a drug dealer.

In the first operation, police successfully arrested Kosar Naveed, son of Akram, a resident of village Majuhaan, on charges of drug trafficking. The suspect was found in possession of a substantial quantity of drugs, including 1 kilogram and 665 grams of Hashish.

Simultaneously, in the second operation, SHO Nara apprehended Waheed, alias Babu or Manoor, a wanted criminal involved in multiple heinous crimes, including rape.

Waheed, hailing from village Majuhaan, has been taken into custody, and strict legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

During a proactive operation, SHO Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Police Station, Sheeraz Khan, successfully arrested the criminal and drug dealer Soharab Gul, alias Nazar Gul, from Sariela.

The arrest resulted in the recovery of a significant number of narcotics and weapons. Confiscated items included 6 kilograms and 171 grams of Hashish, 115 grams of ice, one pistol of 30-bore with 10 rounds, and 10 cartridges.

