Abdul Qadir Patel wins NA-243 seat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Abdul Qadir Patel has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-243 Kimari-II by securing 60,266 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shujat Ali an independent candidate who bagged 48,690 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 37.49 percent.