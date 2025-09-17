About 471 People Rescued In Jalalpur Pirwala Flood-hit Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Over the past 24 hours, Rescue 1122 teams successfully evacuated at least 471 people
from flood-affected areas in Jalalpur Pirwala.
According to a statement from a Rescue 1122 spokesman on Wednesday, the teams also
managed 890 transportation cases and moved 187 livestock to safer locations.
In total, the ongoing rescue operation has seen the evacuation of 24,475 people, the management
of 1,726 transportation cases, and the rescue of 4,924 animals from flood-hit areas.
The operation has covered multiple localities, including Jalalpur Dua Chowk, Bahadur Pur, Basti Khan
Bela, Basti Jafra, Basti Baith Keech, Basti Ponta, Basti Mahana Sandela, and Basti Karamon Wali.
Rescue teams have been working around the clock to ensure the safety of residents
and their belongings.
Using boats and following strict safety protocols, the rescuers have prioritized evacuating
vulnerable groups, including children, women, and the elderly. Authorities have assured the
public that no one will be left behind, vowing to continue the evacuation efforts until all
affected people are relocated to safer areas.
