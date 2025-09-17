PFA Destroys 8,500 Liters Of Adulterated Milk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday disposed of 8,500 liters of adulterated milk
during an operation.
According to a PFA spokesperson, operations were conducted in the tehsils of Bhera and Kot Momin,
focusing on four milk collection centers involved in the sale of adulterated milk.
Laboratory tests on samples from all four centers revealed contamination, prompting the registration
of four cases.
The raids uncovered that the milk was being mixed with skimmed milk powder and vegetable oil. PFA officials immediately destroyed the adulterated milk on-site and seized all machinery used in its production.
