PFA Seizes Unsafe Products In Daska
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on adulterated and fake food
production units in Daska and Green Town, confiscating large quantities of unhygienic
items and registering two cases.
According to a PFA spokesperson, officials seized 185 liters of loose oil, glucose, sugar, along
with various drums and cylinders.
A fake honey production unit in Green Town was also
sealed for using prohibited ingredients to prepare counterfeit honey, which was then
packaged in branded containers for market distribution.
In Daska’s Mohalla Ghani Pura, a snack production facility was found using loose oil under
unsanitary conditions, prompting the registration of another case. Poor hygiene and the presence
of flies were observed during the inspection.
