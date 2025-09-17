Open Menu

PFA Seizes Unsafe Products In Daska

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM

PFA seizes unsafe products in Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on adulterated and fake food

production units in Daska and Green Town, confiscating large quantities of unhygienic

items and registering two cases.

According to a PFA spokesperson, officials seized 185 liters of loose oil, glucose, sugar, along

with various drums and cylinders.

A fake honey production unit in Green Town was also

sealed for using prohibited ingredients to prepare counterfeit honey, which was then

packaged in branded containers for market distribution.

In Daska’s Mohalla Ghani Pura, a snack production facility was found using loose oil under

unsanitary conditions, prompting the registration of another case. Poor hygiene and the presence

of flies were observed during the inspection.

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

18 minutes ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

57 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

1 hour ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

1 hour ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

2 hours ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

2 hours ago
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

2 hours ago
 Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

2 hours ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on ta ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan