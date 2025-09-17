PFA seizes unsafe products in Daska

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on adulterated and fake food

production units in Daska and Green Town, confiscating large quantities of unhygienic

items and registering two cases.

According to a PFA spokesperson, officials seized 185 liters of loose oil, glucose, sugar, along

with various drums and cylinders.

A fake honey production unit in Green Town was also

sealed for using prohibited ingredients to prepare counterfeit honey, which was then

packaged in branded containers for market distribution.

In Daska’s Mohalla Ghani Pura, a snack production facility was found using loose oil under

unsanitary conditions, prompting the registration of another case. Poor hygiene and the presence

of flies were observed during the inspection.