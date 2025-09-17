Open Menu

DC Visits Dar Ul Aman, Reviews Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM

DC visits Dar ul Aman, reviews arrangements

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahimullah Mehsood, on Wednesday visited Dar ul Aman Kohat and reviewed arrangements.

On this occasion, the Dar ul Aman's administration briefed the DC about the facilities provided to the women residing in the institution and other arrangements.

The deputy commissioner said that welfare institutions like Dar ul Aman provided protection and support to the deprived and helpless sections of the society.

He directed the concerned authorities that no negligence would be tolerated in the care and welfare of women and children.

Furthermore, the deputy commissioner also inspected the sanitation,security, housing, food and health facilities and issued instructions for further improvement in some sectors.

He said that transparent and proper utilization of the resources provided by the government should be ensured so that a better and safer environment could be provided to the affected women.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kic ..

Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November

16 minutes ago
 Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young fr ..

Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken

56 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

1 hour ago
 PIA records first profit since 2004

PIA records first profit since 2004

1 hour ago
 Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerge ..

Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged

1 hour ago
 Scientists find smarter way to activate immune sys ..

Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer

2 hours ago
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton ..

Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view

2 hours ago
 Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup ..

Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee

2 hours ago
 Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in ..

Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on ta ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan