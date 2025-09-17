DC visits Dar ul Aman, reviews arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahimullah Mehsood, on Wednesday visited Dar ul Aman Kohat and reviewed arrangements.

On this occasion, the Dar ul Aman's administration briefed the DC about the facilities provided to the women residing in the institution and other arrangements.

The deputy commissioner said that welfare institutions like Dar ul Aman provided protection and support to the deprived and helpless sections of the society.

He directed the concerned authorities that no negligence would be tolerated in the care and welfare of women and children.

Furthermore, the deputy commissioner also inspected the sanitation,security, housing, food and health facilities and issued instructions for further improvement in some sectors.

He said that transparent and proper utilization of the resources provided by the government should be ensured so that a better and safer environment could be provided to the affected women.

