DPO inspects police station

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq visited the Industrial Estate Phase-II Police

Station to review administrative affairs.

He inspected police records, checked the attendance of officers and staff, and examined

different sections of the station.

The DPO emphasized discipline, timely response to public complaints, and better service delivery.

He directed officials to ensure transparency in record keeping and maintain a professional working

environment to improve public trust in police.