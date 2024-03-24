AC checks prices of essential commodities

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirbad Zahid Hussain Rind, Assistant Commissioner Salmon Ayoub visited different markets of the city and checked prices of daily use items including vegetable, fruit, kiryana and grocery.

Assistant Commissioner on the occasion directed shopkeepers to sell essential items at Government fixed prices and no profiteering and hoarding would be tolerated at any cost.

Later, the Assistant Commissioner visited the complaint desk setup for registering complaints of customers about over pricing.

