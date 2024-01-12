AC Gives Rs 45,000 For Installation Of Electrical Wiring For Public Library Kalat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kalat Sagar Kumar has said on Friday that all available resources would be utilized to provide facilities in the library for the development of education in the area
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kalat Sagar Kumar has said on Friday that all available resources would be utilized to provide facilities in the library for the development of education in the area.
He expressed these views while visiting to Public Library Kalat. The AC also gave 45000 rupees cash from his pocket for the installation of new electrical wiring and other electronic items in the library. He said that in the journey of evolution and development, man has gone far but humanity has remained behind saying that all moderate and progressive intellectuals and writers needed to come forward and play a full role in increasing the value and dignity of the book and the author of the book in the society so that both man and humanity could move on the path of development and prosperity
He said that the district administration was taking a special interest in the field of education, and the new generation has
to become more literate so that we could soon stand in the ranks of developed countries.
Sagar Kumar further said that instead of negative attitudes and misunderstandings, there was a dire need to spread
love and unity in society so that we could all work together like a family to take our province toward development
and prosperity peace and stability.
Recent Stories
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy
France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder
US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term
Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges
Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National polio immunization campaign concludes4 minutes ago
-
Three die as fire erupts in house4 minutes ago
-
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police4 minutes ago
-
Tarar dispels internal party discrepancy rumors2 minutes ago
-
Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges2 minutes ago
-
Successive US leaders upheld Kashmiris self-determination right: Dr. Fai11 seconds ago
-
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police12 seconds ago
-
Healthy activities continue to highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor14 seconds ago
-
Kidnapping turns out to be money-extorting drama15 seconds ago
-
Saudi minister announces operational start of this year's Hajj season17 seconds ago
-
BHC upholds tribunal’s decision on Sardar Akhtar Mengal nomination papers6 seconds ago
-
Woman’s body found7 seconds ago