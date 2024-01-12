AC gives Rs 45,000 for installation of electrical wiring for Public Library Kalat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kalat Sagar Kumar has said on Friday that all available resources would be utilized to provide facilities in the library for the development of education in the area.

He expressed these views while visiting to Public Library Kalat. The AC also gave 45000 rupees cash from his pocket for the installation of new electrical wiring and other electronic items in the library. He said that in the journey of evolution and development, man has gone far but humanity has remained behind saying that all moderate and progressive intellectuals and writers needed to come forward and play a full role in increasing the value and dignity of the book and the author of the book in the society so that both man and humanity could move on the path of development and prosperity

He said that the district administration was taking a special interest in the field of education, and the new generation has

to become more literate so that we could soon stand in the ranks of developed countries.

Sagar Kumar further said that instead of negative attitudes and misunderstandings, there was a dire need to spread

love and unity in society so that we could all work together like a family to take our province toward development

and prosperity peace and stability.