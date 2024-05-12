Open Menu

CM Sindh Chairs Meeting Regarding Uplift Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM

CM Sindh chairs meeting regarding uplift schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday presided over a meeting of elected representatives of four districts of Hyderabad Division including Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan.

The President Pakistan People’s Party Nisar Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Provinial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Saeed Ghani, Ali Hassan Zardari, Makhdoom Mehboob, Divisional President Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi and other were also present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that on the directives of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari consultative meeting was being conducted in order to execute uplift schemes on the proposals of elected representatives..

He said, "At present 239 development schemes worth Rs.

61783 million have been initiated in Hyderabad and allocation 239 schemes is 17026.7 million while allocation of 106 uplift schemes in Matiari is 404.254 million."

He said, "In Tando Allahyar 95 schemes costing Rs,15852.8 million while Rs.3646.356 million Rs have been earmarked for such 87 schemes."

The Chief Minister said that he was visiting Hyderabad along with his Ministers so that grievances of people could be addressed at earliest.

He said that all local bodies had been directed to work in their respective Constituencies.

Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that local bodies would solve problems at the local level under the local Government system.

He apprised the meeting about the procedure of submitting proposals of development schemes.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Hyderabad Nasir Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Matiari Sunday Murad Ali Shah All Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

20 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

21 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

21 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

21 hours ago
Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

1 day ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan