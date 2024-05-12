CM Sindh Chairs Meeting Regarding Uplift Schemes
Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday presided over a meeting of elected representatives of four districts of Hyderabad Division including Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan.
The President Pakistan People’s Party Nisar Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Provinial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Saeed Ghani, Ali Hassan Zardari, Makhdoom Mehboob, Divisional President Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi and other were also present in the meeting.
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that on the directives of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari consultative meeting was being conducted in order to execute uplift schemes on the proposals of elected representatives..
He said, "At present 239 development schemes worth Rs.
61783 million have been initiated in Hyderabad and allocation 239 schemes is 17026.7 million while allocation of 106 uplift schemes in Matiari is 404.254 million."
He said, "In Tando Allahyar 95 schemes costing Rs,15852.8 million while Rs.3646.356 million Rs have been earmarked for such 87 schemes."
The Chief Minister said that he was visiting Hyderabad along with his Ministers so that grievances of people could be addressed at earliest.
He said that all local bodies had been directed to work in their respective Constituencies.
Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that local bodies would solve problems at the local level under the local Government system.
He apprised the meeting about the procedure of submitting proposals of development schemes.
