Chairman DCC Directs Authorities To Plan For Cattle Markets Amid Eid Ul Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chairman, District Coordination Committee (DCC) Qamar ul islam Raja has directed the authorities concerned to prepare a plan for setting up cattle markets conducive to Eid ul Adha.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Chairman while chairing the second DCC meeting held here instructed the district administration officers to finalize a plan to facilitate the citizens in the sale, and purchase of the sacrificial animals in connection with Eid ul Adha.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the Health Department, education Department, Punjab Revenue Authority, Building Department, Police and other departments.

Qamar ul Islam Raja said that the prevention of dengue needs to be done on an urgent basis and in the first phase, high-risk Union Councils should be targeted.

The first floor, and second floor of Holy Family Hospital would be handed over to the hospital administration by May 15, the Chairman said adding, 80 per cent of the work on the pathology lab in the basement had also been completed. The basement of Holy Family Hospital would be handed over to the hospital administration by May 22, he informed.

27 Schemes of the Building Department were being completed, Qamar ul Islam Raja said adding, that work was swiftly being completed on 24 schemes. Revamping of Kotli Sattian and Kahota THQ was in progress, the Chairman said and issued inquiry orders regarding the irregularities in the promotions of some teachers.

He said that sales tax was being collected by the provinces themselves. So far, the sales tax was being collected on 75 services including marriage halls, hotels, construction companies, consultants and other private sector, he added.

He directed that awareness should be ensured through social, electronic and print media to create awareness among the people regarding the collection of the sales tax.

He instructed the authorities that the district administration and police should play a key role in ensuring the implementation of ‘One Dish’ orders of the Punjab government. Indiscriminate action should be taken against the land grabbers, illegal societies and drugs, he directed the authorities.

