RTO Teams Encouraging Traders To Register For ‘Tajir Dost’ Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Teams from the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi are visiting various city and cantonment areas and encouraging the local retailers to register for the ‘Tajir Dost’ Scheme.

The scheme, a flagship initiative of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), aims to facilitate retailers and traders in fulfilling their tax obligations while fostering a culture of tax compliance and economic transparency.

Under the leadership of Ms. Tehimina Aamer, Chief Commissioner of RTO Rawalpindi, vigilant teams were constituted and deployed to raise awareness about the ‘Tajir Dost’ Scheme and register new cases under its purview.

Under the supervision of Ali Muhammad, Additional Commissioner Cantt Zone, and Muhammad Hayat Khan, Additional Commissioner City Zone, these teams embarked on a proactive outreach campaign, visiting key areas including Bahria Town, Saddar, Commercial Market, Raja Bazar, and Murree Road.

Numerous traders and retailers voluntarily enrolled on the scheme during the outreach efforts, underscoring their commitment to contributing to Pakistan's economic growth and development.

The proactive participation reflects a positive stride towards a more transparent and accountable business environment.

The RTO teams would continue to visit local markets and commercial areas to raise awareness about the scheme and encourage more businesses to register.

