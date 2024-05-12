Open Menu

Expired Eggs Worth Rs 2.3 Mln Disposed Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Expired eggs worth Rs 2.3 mln disposed off

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Punjab food Authority claimed to have destroyed 153,360 eggs, costing over Rs 2.3 million in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to official sources, Director Operation South Shehzad Khan Magassi and Deputy Director Imran Khan led a crackdown and raided at a cold storage at Multan Road.

The team found 153,360 expired eggs.

The eggs were not safe for human consumption, said officials. The team disposed off the expired eggs.

A case has also been registered against the outlaws.

