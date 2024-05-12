Cattle farmer killed by firing of unknown outlaws

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A cattle rear was killed by the firing of unknown outlaws in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area.

According to details, a person named Ayub Pathan was busy in grazing cattle heard in Chak No 542 TDA area of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed when unknown outlaws opened fire on him and killed.

Upon receiving the information, DSP Azhar Sanghi reached the spot along with heavy contingent of police.

Police concerned were busy in interrogation into the incident.

